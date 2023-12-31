Based on our computer model, the Houston Texans will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they square off at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 31 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Texans are averaging 346.8 yards per game on offense (11th in NFL), and they rank 19th on defense with 338.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the Titans rank 27th in the NFL (293.3 total yards per game) and 17th on defense (334.9 total yards allowed per game).

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Texans by 5.5) Under (43.5) Texans 24, Titans 18

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has put together a 6-8-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Titans have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

In 2023, five Tennessee games have hit the over.

Titans games average 40.4 total points, 3.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texans Betting Info

The Texans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Houston has covered seven times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

The Texans have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, six of Houston's 15 games have hit the over.

Texans games this season have posted an average total of 42.4, which is 1.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Titans vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 21.9 22.1 24.4 22.5 19 21.6 Tennessee 18.3 21.4 22 19.3 14 23.9

