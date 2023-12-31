The Houston Texans (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-10) square off on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: FOX

Titans Insights

This year the Titans average 3.8 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Texans surrender (22.1).

The Titans collect 45 fewer yards per game (293.3) than the Texans allow (338.3).

This year Tennessee runs for 17 more yards per game (107.9) than Houston allows (90.9).

This year the Titans have 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Texans have takeaways (22).

Titans Away Performance

In road games, the Titans put up 14 points per game and give up 23.9. That's less than they score overall (18.3), and more than they allow (21.4).

The Titans' average yards gained away from home (273.4) is lower than their overall average (293.3). But their average yards allowed in road games (363.1) is higher than overall (334.9).

Tennessee's average passing yards gained (196.1) and allowed (239) on the road are both higher than its overall averages of 185.4 and 225.7, respectively.

The Titans' average yards rushing on the road (77.3) is lower than their overall average (107.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (124.1) is higher than overall (109.2).

The Titans convert 29.8% of third downs away from home (4.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.7% in away games (6.8% higher than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 at Miami W 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston L 19-16 CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle L 20-17 CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - -

