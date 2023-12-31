Sunday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-8) and McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 85-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Golden Lions enter this contest on the heels of a 62-47 loss to Ole Miss on Thursday.

UAPB vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

UAPB vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 85, McNeese 67

Other SWAC Predictions

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Golden Lions beat the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 52-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 74-70 win on December 10 -- their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Lions are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

UAPB has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one), but it also has the most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).

UAPB 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 on the road over Arkansas (No. 52) on December 10

78-76 on the road over SMU (No. 106) on December 4

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Jelissa Reese: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG% Coriah Beck: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%

8.1 PTS, 48.8 FG% Maori Davenport: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.1 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game, 74th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.5 per outing to rank 320th in college basketball.

