UAPB vs. McNeese December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) will meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UAPB vs. McNeese Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAPB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Zaay Green: 19.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.