How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) -- who've won four in a row -- on Monday at 3:00 PM ET.
You can see the Kraken-Golden Knights matchup on TNT and Max.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park in ,
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|Kraken
|4-1 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- The Golden Knights score the sixth-most goals in the league (123 total, 3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|37
|16
|24
|40
|26
|44
|44.5%
|Mark Stone
|37
|12
|25
|37
|18
|39
|0%
|William Karlsson
|37
|15
|17
|32
|22
|20
|56.2%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|37
|17
|10
|27
|21
|20
|40%
|Ivan Barbashev
|37
|9
|10
|19
|18
|9
|25.8%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 110 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
- With 98 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|37
|6
|24
|30
|22
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|37
|11
|18
|29
|16
|27
|33.3%
|Jared McCann
|36
|14
|8
|22
|15
|11
|55.8%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|37
|9
|12
|21
|12
|15
|42.1%
|Matthew Beniers
|37
|5
|13
|18
|17
|23
|45.5%
