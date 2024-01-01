In this season's Citrus Bowl, the Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-7.5) over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under for the contest is 35.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Tennessee vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-7.5) 35.5 -275 +225

Tennessee vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Iowa has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

