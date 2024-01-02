Desha County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Desha County, Arkansas today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Desha County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smackover High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dumas, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.