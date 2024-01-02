Grizzlies vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) are heavily favored (-11.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-11.5
|232.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points seven times.
- Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.6 points, 11.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies are 13-19-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.
- Memphis has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|7
|21.9%
|106.8
|218.1
|113.8
|237.1
|224.2
|Spurs
|17
|53.1%
|111.3
|218.1
|123.3
|237.1
|232.7
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Grizzlies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
- Memphis owns a worse record against the spread at home (4-10-0) than it does on the road (9-9-0).
- The Grizzlies put up 16.5 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Spurs give up (123.3).
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|13-19
|0-0
|13-19
|Spurs
|12-20
|2-2
|21-11
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|106.8
|111.3
|30
|25
|1-0
|8-7
|1-0
|5-10
|113.8
|123.3
|14
|28
|9-5
|2-1
|7-7
|1-2
