Take a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (10-22), which currently has two players listed, as the Grizzlies ready for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at FedExForum on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies lost their most recent outing 123-92 against the Kings on Sunday. In the losing effort, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 18 points.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins: Out (Ankle), Keldon Johnson: Out (Back), Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

