How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Spurs
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
- Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.
- The Grizzlies score 106.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 123.3 the Spurs give up.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Grizzlies post 103.7 points per game at home, compared to 109.1 points per game on the road.
- Memphis allows 112.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 114.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Grizzlies have played better in home games this year, averaging 13.4 threes per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
