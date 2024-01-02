The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.

The Grizzlies score 106.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 123.3 the Spurs give up.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Grizzlies post 103.7 points per game at home, compared to 109.1 points per game on the road.

Memphis allows 112.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 114.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Grizzlies have played better in home games this year, averaging 13.4 threes per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Grizzlies Injuries