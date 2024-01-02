Player prop betting options for Desmond Bane, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs matchup at FedExForum on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -102)

The 23.5-point total set for Bane on Tuesday is 1.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Bane has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Jaren Jackson Jr. is posting 21 points per game, 1.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +132) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 17.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Tuesday is 1.4 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 10.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (8.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.