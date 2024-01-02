Jaren Jackson Jr. plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 123-92 loss against the Kings, Jackson had 18 points.

With prop bets available for Jackson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.0 21.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 5.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 28.2 27.9 PR -- 26.5 26.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 17.5% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 105.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.1.

Defensively, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 123.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 46.9 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs give up 28.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are last in the NBA, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 27 27 5 0 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.