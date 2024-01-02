Johnson County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Johnson County, Arkansas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Christian Academy at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lamar, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.