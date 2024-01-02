Ouachita County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Ouachita County, Arkansas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harmony Grove High School - Camden at Lakeside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lake Village, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.