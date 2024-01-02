Poinsett County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Poinsett County, Arkansas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Poinsett County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest High School at Marked Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Marked Tree, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
