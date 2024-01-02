Pulaski County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pulaski County, Arkansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robinson High School at Lonoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lonoke, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Rock Christian Academy at Bauxite High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bauxite, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
