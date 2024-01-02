Saline County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Saline County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saline County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little Rock Christian Academy at Bauxite High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bauxite, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.