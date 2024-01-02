White County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in White County, Arkansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Rose Bud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rose Bud, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.