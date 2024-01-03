Bradley County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Bradley County, Arkansas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Bradley County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Monticello, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
