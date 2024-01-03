How to Watch the Creighton vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Creighton Bluejays (10-2) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the UConn Huskies (10-3), who have won six straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on SNY) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: SNY
Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 82.8 points per game, 21.1 more points than the 61.7 the Bluejays give up.
- UConn has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.
- Creighton's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.
- The Bluejays record 12.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Huskies allow (62.5).
- Creighton is 8-1 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- When UConn allows fewer than 75.0 points, it is 10-0.
- The Bluejays are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (37.5%).
- The Huskies shoot 50.9% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bluejays allow.
Creighton Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (24-for-75)
- Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (27-for-87)
- Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
UConn Leaders
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Drake
|W 89-78
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 58-46
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/30/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 67-56
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/3/2024
|UConn
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Butler
|W 88-62
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Toronto Metropolitan
|W 111-34
|Mattamy Athletic Centre
|12/31/2023
|Marquette
|W 95-64
|XL Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|McDonough Gymnasium
|1/10/2024
|Providence
|-
|XL Center
