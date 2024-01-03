The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) go head to head with the Toronto Raptors (13-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and TSN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Raptors matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' -219 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.7 points per game (30th in the NBA) while giving up 113.4 per outing (13th in the league).

The Raptors' -40 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 114 points per game (18th in NBA) while allowing 115.2 per outing (18th in league).

These two teams are scoring 220.7 points per game between them, 10.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 228.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Toronto has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Ja Morant 25.5 -111 25.3

Grizzlies and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Raptors +50000 +20000 -

