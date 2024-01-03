The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (13-20) at FedExForum on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Grizzlies earned a 106-98 victory over the Spurs. Ja Morant's team-high 26 points led the Grizzlies in the victory.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and TSN

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 231.5

