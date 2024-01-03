Grizzlies vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - January 3
The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (13-20) at FedExForum on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Grizzlies earned a 106-98 victory over the Spurs. Ja Morant's team-high 26 points led the Grizzlies in the victory.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|231.5
