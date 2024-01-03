You can wager on player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes and others on the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.6 points Bane has scored per game this season is 2.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (22.5).

He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (4.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bane has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Barnes' 21.0 points per game are 0.5 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 9.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Barnes' assist average -- 5.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Barnes' 2.2 three-pointers made per game is 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Pascal Siakam's 22.4 points per game average is 1.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Siakam has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Siakam has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.