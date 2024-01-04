Thursday's contest at Memorial Coliseum has the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (7-7) at 7:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 67-48 win over Incarnate Word in their last game on Sunday.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Kentucky 64

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks' best win of the season came in a 71-58 victory against the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles on November 30.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 30

60-59 over Illinois (No. 82) on December 20

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 95) on November 10

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 98) on November 24

66-58 over UIC (No. 126) on December 21

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.5 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

10.5 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Taliah Scott: 23.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (39-for-124)

23.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (39-for-124) Makayla Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Samara Spencer: 11.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)

11.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66) Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +141 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and are allowing 63.5 per contest to rank 170th in college basketball.

While the Razorbacks are posting 72.9 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 69.1 points per contest.

