Thursday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) going head to head against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 victory for Arkansas State, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 79, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-8.3)

Arkansas State (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Arkansas State has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia Southern is 4-8-0. The Red Wolves have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 6-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Arkansas State is 8-2 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests, while Georgia Southern has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have been outscored by 3.4 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball while giving up 78.9 per contest to rank 335th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas State ranks 108th in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.7 its opponents average.

Arkansas State makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Red Wolves score 92.2 points per 100 possessions (247th in college basketball), while allowing 96.4 points per 100 possessions (317th in college basketball).

Arkansas State has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.8 per game (271st in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (338th in college basketball).

