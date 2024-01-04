How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) will aim to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves make 42% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Arkansas State shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Red Wolves are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 279th.
- The Red Wolves put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Eagles give up (78.2).
- Arkansas State has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas State averaged 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged on the road (58).
- When playing at home, the Red Wolves gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than away from home (68.5).
- Arkansas State averaged 6.8 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.8% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 29.5% three-point percentage).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 74-70
|Curb Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia State
|L 91-90
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/11/2024
|Texas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
