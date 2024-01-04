The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) will aim to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves make 42% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Arkansas State shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Red Wolves are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 279th.
  • The Red Wolves put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Eagles give up (78.2).
  • Arkansas State has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas State averaged 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged on the road (58).
  • When playing at home, the Red Wolves gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than away from home (68.5).
  • Arkansas State averaged 6.8 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.8% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 29.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville W 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/20/2023 @ Belmont L 74-70 Curb Event Center
12/30/2023 @ Georgia State L 91-90 Georgia State Convocation Center
1/4/2024 Georgia Southern - First National Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Old Dominion - First National Bank Arena
1/11/2024 Texas State - First National Bank Arena

