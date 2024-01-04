The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) will aim to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves make 42% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Arkansas State shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Red Wolves are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 279th.

The Red Wolves put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Eagles give up (78.2).

Arkansas State has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas State averaged 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged on the road (58).

When playing at home, the Red Wolves gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than away from home (68.5).

Arkansas State averaged 6.8 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.8% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 29.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule