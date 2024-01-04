The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to halt an eight-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Arkansas State has compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.

Georgia Southern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

Eagles games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

