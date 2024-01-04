Thursday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (9-4) against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Red Wolves' last game on Saturday ended in an 81-73 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Arkansas State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Arkansas State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 72, Arkansas State 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

The Red Wolves beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 69-58 win on December 9. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Dukes have three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on December 9

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 167) on November 28

81-73 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 229) on December 30

74-59 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on December 17

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 257) on November 9

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42)

22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Anna: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Wynter Rogers: 5.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (17-for-75)

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (105th in college basketball) and allow 61.5 per outing (125th in college basketball).

