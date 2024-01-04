Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|202nd
|74.3
|Points Scored
|65.6
|334th
|322nd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|334th
|88th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|43rd
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|246th
|45th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|55th
|110th
|14.6
|Assists
|9
|359th
|294th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|13.9
|325th
