The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 202nd 74.3 Points Scored 65.6 334th 322nd 77.9 Points Allowed 79.2 334th 88th 38.9 Rebounds 33.8 289th 43rd 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 246th 45th 9.4 3pt Made 9.2 55th 110th 14.6 Assists 9 359th 294th 13.3 Turnovers 13.9 325th

