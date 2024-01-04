The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) after losing eight road games in a row. The Red Wolves are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -10.5 146.5

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Arkansas State's outings this year have an average total of 154.4, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Red Wolves are 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Georgia Southern (4-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 33.4% less often than Arkansas State (8-4-0) this season.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 7 58.3% 75.5 142.8 78.9 157.1 155.8 Georgia Southern 5 41.7% 67.3 142.8 78.2 157.1 143.8

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

Arkansas State went 11-9-0 ATS in conference play last season.

The Red Wolves record 75.5 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 78.2 the Eagles give up.

When Arkansas State puts up more than 78.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 8-4-0 1-0 4-8-0 Georgia Southern 4-8-0 1-3 6-6-0

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State Georgia Southern 10-8 Home Record 12-4 2-11 Away Record 3-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 58 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

