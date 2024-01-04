The James Madison Dukes (9-4) battle the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Sun Belt play.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Red Wolves' 71.7 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63.2 the Dukes give up to opponents.

Arkansas State is 7-1 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

JMU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The Dukes score 10.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Red Wolves allow (61.5).

JMU has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.

When Arkansas State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 5-3.

The Dukes shoot 42.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Wolves concede defensively.

The Red Wolves make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42)

22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Anna: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Wynter Rogers: 5.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (17-for-75)

Arkansas State Schedule