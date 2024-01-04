Arkansas vs. Kentucky January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) face the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) in a matchup of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Arkansas vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Taliah Scott: 22.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Daniels: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maryam Dauda: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Scherr: 16.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
