The Kentucky Wildcats (7-7) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3), winners of four straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks' 72.9 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 69.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Arkansas is 7-1 when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Kentucky is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Wildcats average only 2.5 more points per game (66.0) than the Razorbacks allow (63.5).

When Kentucky scores more than 63.5 points, it is 7-0.

Arkansas is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 66.0 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks' 38.9 shooting percentage is 6.2 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.5 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

10.5 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Taliah Scott: 23.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (39-for-124)

23.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (39-for-124) Makayla Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Samara Spencer: 11.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)

11.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66) Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

Arkansas Schedule