The eight matches today in the ASB Classic qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 82-ranked Cristian Garin matching up against No. 90 Luca van Assche.

ASB Classic Info

Tournament: ASB Classic

ASB Classic Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: January 5

January 5 TV:

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Isaac Becroft vs. Alejandro Tabilo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 PM ET - - Taro Daniel vs. Patrick Kypson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 PM ET - - Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Constant Lestienne Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 PM ET - - Alexandre Muller vs. Denis Shapovalov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 PM ET - - Benjamin Bonzi vs. Jack Loutit Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 PM ET - - Jiri Vesely vs. Jaume Munar Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 PM ET - - Alex Michelsen vs. Gregoire Barrere Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Cristian Garin vs. Luca van Assche Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - -

