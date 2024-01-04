Blues vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - January 4
Entering a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3), the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 at Enterprise Center.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 104 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- St. Louis' total of 117 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver is the highest-scoring unit in the NHL, with 142 total goals (3.8 per game, on 6.7 assists per contest).
- It has a league-leading goal differential of +47.
Blues vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-145)
|Blues (+120)
|6.5
