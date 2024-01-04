The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) will visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) on Thursday, with the Canucks coming off a victory and the Blues off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+ and BSMW will air this Canucks versus Blues game.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2023 Canucks Blues 5-0 VAN

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.2 goals per game (117 in total), 19th in the league.

The Blues' 104 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 36 15 24 39 21 30 53.8% Pavel Buchnevich 34 12 16 28 25 22 25.6% Jordan Kyrou 36 9 17 26 22 21 33.3% Kevin Hayes 36 9 10 19 13 23 56.4% Torey Krug 36 1 16 17 21 17 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 95 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Canucks' 142 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the league.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players