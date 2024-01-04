Thursday's NHL offering includes a contest between the favored Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3, -145 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1, +120 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Canucks Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 36 games this season.

The Canucks are 14-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blues have secured an upset victory in 12, or 50.0%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Vancouver is 10-3 (winning 76.9% of the time).

St. Louis is 7-10 when it is underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 8-2 6-4-0 6.5 3.9 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.9 2.5 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3 3.1 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

