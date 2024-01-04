Elias Pettersson and Jordan Kyrou will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vancouver Canucks meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blues vs. Canucks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas has recorded 15 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.2 shots per game and shooting 19.2%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 39 total points (1.1 per game).

Pavel Buchnevich's 28 points this season, including 12 goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, Kyrou has nine goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 26.

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 7-6-0 this season, compiling 328 saves and giving up 32 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (50 points), via put up 16 goals and 34 assists.

Quinn Hughes has picked up 46 points (1.2 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 36 assists.

Pettersson has posted 15 goals and 30 assists for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 6-3-2. He has conceded 29 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 308 saves with a .914% save percentage (18th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 1st 3.84 Goals Scored 2.89 26th 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.25 20th 28th 27.9 Shots 30.5 17th 13th 30 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 9th 24.22% Power Play % 11.32% 31st 23rd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 79.38% 20th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.