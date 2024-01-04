The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3), coming off a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators, visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in their most recent game.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-145) Blues (+120) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won 12 (50.0%).

St. Louis has a record of 7-10 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 36 games this season.

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 142 (1st) Goals 104 (26th) 95 (5th) Goals Allowed 117 (19th) 31 (7th) Power Play Goals 12 (31st) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 6-4-0 record against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up in its last 10 games.

Four of St. Louis' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have the league's 26th-ranked scoring offense (104 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 117 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.

Their -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

