Player prop bet odds for J.T. Miller, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas' 39 points are important for St. Louis. He has 15 goals and 24 assists in 36 games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 28 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and 16 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jordan Kyrou has posted nine goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 21 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Vancouver's top contributing offensive players this season is Miller, who has 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 19:44 per game.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Jan. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 0 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes has 10 goals and 36 assists to total 46 points (1.2 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2

