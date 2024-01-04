Will Brayden Schenn find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

In five of 36 games this season, Schenn has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schenn has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:31 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

