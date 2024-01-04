Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Schenn in that upcoming Blues-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -15).

In five of 36 games this year Schenn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schenn has a point in nine of 36 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Schenn has an assist in seven of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Schenn hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Schenn Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +47 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 36 Games 4 16 Points 1 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

