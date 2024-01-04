Blues vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) take on the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Canucks took down the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 while putting up 30 goals against 31 goals given up. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.2%).
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.
Blues vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Canucks 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-145)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 3-1-4 record in overtime matchups this season and an 18-17-1 overall record.
- St. Louis has earned 10 points (5-1-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 10 games this season the Blues ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- When St. Louis has scored two goals this season, they've earned six points (3-5-0 record).
- The Blues have scored more than two goals 17 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (14-3-0).
- This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 4-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-7-0 (16 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|1st
|3.84
|Goals Scored
|2.89
|26th
|5th
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|20th
|28th
|27.9
|Shots
|30.5
|17th
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|9th
|24.22%
|Power Play %
|11.32%
|31st
|23rd
|77.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.38%
|20th
Blues vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
