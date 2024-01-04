Jordan Kyrou will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Kyrou in the Blues-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In seven of 36 games this season Kyrou has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Kyrou has a point in 17 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Kyrou has an assist in 14 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 95 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+47) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 36 Games 4 26 Points 4 9 Goals 3 17 Assists 1

