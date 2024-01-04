Kevin Hayes will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks face off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to bet on Hayes' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Hayes has averaged 14:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In seven of 36 games this year Hayes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 13 of 36 games this season, Hayes has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 36 games this season, Hayes has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hayes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 95 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +47 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 36 Games 3 19 Points 1 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.