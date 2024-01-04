Thursday's game between the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Jack Stephens Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Little Rock securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

The matchup has no line set.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 76, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-2.5)

Little Rock (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Little Rock is 7-8-0 against the spread, while SIU-Edwardsville's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Trojans are 10-5-0 and the Cougars are 7-5-0. Little Rock is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while SIU-Edwardsville has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans are being outscored by 1.3 points per game with a -20 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and allow 80.5 per contest (348th in college basketball).

Little Rock is 192nd in the country at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.4 its opponents average.

Little Rock knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 30.4% from deep while its opponents hit 34.9% from long range.

The Trojans' 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 61st in college basketball, and the 102.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 354th in college basketball.

Little Rock and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 11.1 per game (122nd in college basketball) and force 11.6 (221st in college basketball action).

