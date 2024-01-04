The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) travel to face the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Little Rock has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 285th.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Trojans record are 9.9 more points than the Cougars give up (69.3).
  • Little Rock is 7-6 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Little Rock has played better in home games this year, posting 79.2 points per game, compared to 76.4 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Trojans are surrendering 77.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 82.8.
  • When playing at home, Little Rock is draining 1.9 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (5.2). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (23%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville State L 90-60 Jack Stephens Center
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 81-75 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee State L 90-82 Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 SIU-Edwardsville - Jack Stephens Center
1/6/2024 Eastern Illinois - Jack Stephens Center
1/13/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena

