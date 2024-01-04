How to Watch Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) travel to face the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Little Rock has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 285th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Trojans record are 9.9 more points than the Cougars give up (69.3).
- Little Rock is 7-6 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Little Rock has played better in home games this year, posting 79.2 points per game, compared to 76.4 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Trojans are surrendering 77.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 82.8.
- When playing at home, Little Rock is draining 1.9 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (5.2). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (23%).
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 90-60
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|L 90-82
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/6/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/13/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
