The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) travel to face the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Little Rock has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 285th.

The 79.2 points per game the Trojans record are 9.9 more points than the Cougars give up (69.3).

Little Rock is 7-6 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Little Rock has played better in home games this year, posting 79.2 points per game, compared to 76.4 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Trojans are surrendering 77.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 82.8.

When playing at home, Little Rock is draining 1.9 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (5.2). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (23%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule