The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

Little Rock is 7-8-0 ATS this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 15 times this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

Cougars games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

