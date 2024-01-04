Thursday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Little Rock squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Trojans dropped their most recent outing 83-78 against Tennessee State on Saturday.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 73, SIU-Edwardsville 64

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans beat the Duquesne Dukes in a 63-52 win on December 21. It was their best victory of the season.

The Trojans have four losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Little Rock is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Trojans are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 7.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

7.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Jayla Brooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Faith Lee: 13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%

13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG% Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Lamariyee Williams: 3.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans average 54.2 points per game (335th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (251st in college basketball). They have a -174 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.3 points per game.

Offensively the Trojans have been worse in home games this season, posting 45.6 points per game, compared to 59.0 per game on the road.

Little Rock is allowing 62.6 points per game this season at home, which is 10.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (73.3).

