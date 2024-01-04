The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Jack Stephens Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 152.5.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -3.5 152.5

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Little Rock and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 combined points.

Little Rock has an average point total of 159.7 in its outings this year, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Trojans are 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville sports an 8-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-8-0 mark of Little Rock.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 10 66.7% 79.2 150.9 80.5 149.8 153.8 SIU-Edwardsville 2 16.7% 71.7 150.9 69.3 149.8 138

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

Little Rock has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Trojans' last 10 games have hit the over.

Little Rock covered 11 times in 18 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The 79.2 points per game the Trojans put up are 9.9 more points than the Cougars allow (69.3).

Little Rock is 7-6 against the spread and 7-6 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 7-8-0 1-1 10-5-0 SIU-Edwardsville 8-4-0 3-2 7-5-0

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits

Little Rock SIU-Edwardsville 6-3 Home Record 6-1 1-4 Away Record 0-6 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.9 76.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

